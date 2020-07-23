WASHINGTON D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert introduced a Privileged Resolution calling upon Congress Thursday. The proposal would ban any political organization or party that has ever held a public position supportive of slavery or the Confederate States of America. The TX District 1 representative also called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove from the House wing of the U.S. Capitol or any House office building any item that names, symbolizes or mentions any political organization or party that supported slavery or the Confederacy.

Rep. Louie Gohmert released the following statement:

“As outlined in the resolution, a great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred. Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan. As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party. Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party’s inception. To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.”

Co-sponsors include: Reps. Andy Biggs, Jody Hice, Randy Weber, Andy Harris.

To view the the resolution delivered from the House floor click the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRR5IQmMXEU&feature=emb_title.

You can see the transcript by clicking the link. https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/1_lg_revised_final_final_privileged_resolutionlast_7.23.20.pdf.