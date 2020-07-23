Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, so when Chelsea Handler decided to recreate Martha Stewart’s now viral selfie, the icon herself had to respond.

Handler, 45, posted the copycat Instagram post just one day after fans went crazy over Stewart’s sultry pool pic which showed her rocking a pink lip, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara as she subtly pouted at the camera.

“I’m here to take [Martha Stewart]’s swimming lesson,” Handler explained in the caption. “If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Flattered, Stewart commented, “Dear Chelsea I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it.”

“I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F****** too young to be emulating me,” the businesswoman declared. “Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”

By Danielle Long

