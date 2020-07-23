TYLER — Giraffes are the tallest land animals. A giraffe could look into a second-story window without even having to stand on its tiptoes. However, the newest member of the giraffe family at the Caldwell Zoo, almost had a very tragic outcome. “It was life or death.” Paul Swen said at the news conference on Thursday, “It was decided that we needed to bottle feed her. From that point on, she has been taken care of by the keepers here at the zoo, that have been keeping her alive, and healthy.”

Swen continued, “She has made a tremendous turnaround, she has already grown well over a foot in height, if you can imagine that. She’s put on a lot of weight. She’s spunky, she’s definitely known for having a whole lot of attitude. She eats when she wants, and she doesn’t eat when she doesn’t want to eat. As far as her name? “She has not been named. We are opening that up to the community. We want the community to be a part of naming her.” Swen continued, “So, we are going to have a little contest. The winner of the contest, when she’s ready, will be able to come and meet her. So we look forward to having people be able to meet her visually, and then they will be able to come to the zoo and see her starting on Friday. We want Tyler, and the world, to come up with the best name.”

The contest rules will be posted on the Caldwell Zoo’s website and social media pages beginning on Friday.

Click the link to see more. https://vimeo.com/440888745.