TYLER — The proposed UT-Tyler Medical School will bring a big lift to the East Texas economy. Dr. Ray Perryman, Economist, shared a comprehensive report detailing the projected the economic impact of the school on Tyler and East Texas. Perryman estimates the school will bring an additional $1.9 Billion to Tyler and the East Region annually. On Thursday, Tyler Economic Development Councils Tom Mullins told KTBB, “I guess this almost sounds cliche’ but, it fits under the phrase of Game Changer, because having a medical school has such a profound multiplier impact in Tyler, Smith County economy and East Texas.”

The TEDC’s President and CEO said he has seen the payoff up close, “Early in my career, I had a job doing economic development in Rochester, MN, which is the home of the Mayo Clinic. I saw first-hand the profound impact having a major medical hub has on an economy. And even though Rochester, MN is in a cold weather state, it’s considered year in and year out one of the top ten and high quality of life cities in the country.” Mullins went on to say, “It’s about the same size as Tyler. It’s because you have all this talent, all these high education levels, you have people that want the community to have a lot of amenities. People wanting parks, walking trails, bike trails, recreation centers and it’s really a great place to raise a family, and I just see all of those types of changes, which are already starting to happen in Tyler. We have all seen it. But, having a medical school at the point of the spear, if you will, helping make that happen has a huge positive growth impact.” Dr Perryman’s report calculates 18,145 new jobs, after 10 years of operation.

For a complete look at the study, click the link. https://www.tedc.org/Medical-School-Healthcare-Impact-Reports.