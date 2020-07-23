ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Via a virtual ceremony to stream live at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones will host the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences also announced that Frozen‘s Josh Gad, Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, and Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany will act as presenters during the event, which will stream at Emmys.com.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is slated to host the event.

By Stephen Iervolino

