Today is Thursday July 23, 2020
Tom Cruise space-shot movie could be produced by Universal

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2020 at 4:04 pm
2018 – Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — A most appropriate studio, Universal, has reportedly taken an interest in the planned first movie ever to be shot in space.

Variety notes that the secret project, which will star Tom Cruise and be directed by his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, will also reportedly involve NASA, and SpaceX genius Elon Musk.

The latter is only logical, since Musk’s company recently became the first commercial entity to successfully launch astronauts to the International Space Station.

Cruise, meanwhile, is working on the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films, production of which will get back underway in September in the U.K., following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

