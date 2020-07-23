What you want to know:

In 2013 I reviewed the Kia Optima Turbo, and it became my “Car of The Year”. It was zippy and sure footed with AWD. Fast forward almost a decade and move the car platform to the crossover platform and you come up with another winner and fun to drive sporty ride. The 2021 Kia Seltos is extremely fun to drive and the safety tech is effortlessly incorporated. Honda’s safety tech by comparison is extremely overbearing. Accidently come to close to a car in front of you, that is turning right and leaving your path and the Accord slams on the brakes and leaves you exposed to a rear-end collision. Not exactly confidence inspiring. Compared to the safety tech accident avoidance software of the Honda, the Kia Seltos wins the competition hands down.



Driving on the highway the adaptive cruise control decelerates without making you feel like someone grabbed you from behind. The lane departure system is just as impressive, guiding the Seltos effortlessly right down the center of the lane. Since the original implementation of these systems almost a decade ago Kia has managed to perfect them.

For a tiny 1.8-liter turbo the Seltos has enough acceleration to merge in any situation. No, you won’t be showing your drag strip slip times but, clearly no crossover under eighty thousand dollars can boast any better. The font seats are comfortable and supportive and the back seats offer plenty of room, partially made possible by the fact they actually recline. I took a trip from Tyler to Glenrose with three teenagers and found the Seltos to be more than comfortable for all of us. With the Seltos loaded down we still averaged well over 30mpg.



The styling is unoffensive and the colors available are eye catching. I had at least a dozen people inquire about the color over the course of a week. The test car was STARLIGHT YELLOW with a black roofline. There aren’t enough adjectives to correctly describe this color, I imagine if you clear coated the inside of a lemon you would be close

The 2021 Kia Seltos Turbo AWD is also sure footed, offering a sporty feel while driving in town. The 7-speed transmission is perfectly matched to the torque curve of the in-line-four cylinder. Offering zip in town and the ability to cruise down the interstate at 8mph at very low RPM’s.



I understand tech is expensive and the Seltos is loaded with it. The MSRP reflects that with a starting number JUST SHY OF $28,000.00. While that may seem a bit steep the trade off is an extremely well-engineered daily driver.

The biggest winner of all remains the buyer, however. That’s because of Kia’s still amazing 100-thousand-mile powertrain warranty. It’s one of the best in the business and a huge reason Kia is the number one market brand in J.D. Power Initial Quality.

What you need to know:

Power comes from a 1.8-liter turbo putting out 175hp and 195lb-ft of torque, transfers through a 7-speed Quick -Shift DCT auto-trans into a Torque Vectoring All-Wheel drive w/ center lock Drive Mode Select (DMS). It’s sure footed and peppy enough to make you forget you have 175Hp.

The interior boasts an 8” Touchscreen w/ with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera, USB Multimedia port, heated front seats, never tried these…It’s July in Texas but, I’m sure they work great. The seats are fantastic and the steering wheel is wrapped in leather, along with the shift Knob. The rear seats recline giving the passenger a more comfortable environment.

Before I list the tech, let me say it all worked flawlessly and did not try to OVERPOWER me!!!!- the driver, but here you go….. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist -PED (FCA-Ped), Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Blind Spot Collision- Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Departure (LDW), Driver Attention Warning (DAW). I could use that now! And lastly, The Kia Seltos even helps you with the high beams (HBA).

The color of the test car was STARBRIGHT YELLOW with a black roof, it came with 18” alloy wheels that looked really good on the car, and power-heated Outside mirrors wrapped in LED turn signals.

Warranty is a hell yes, we build a great car, 10-year 100,000 mile Unlimited Power Train Warranty, 5 year 60,000 mile Limited Basic Warranty, and 5 year 60,000 mile Roadside Assistance