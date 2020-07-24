AUSTIN (AP) — A depression in the Gulf of Mexico has strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says various resources are on standby across the state. Forecasters said a tropical storm warning was in effect Thursday from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass. A tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island. Some resources placed on standby include search-and-rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, a statewide urban search and rescue group; boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; and search-and-rescue aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.