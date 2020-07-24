AUSTIN (AP) — Daily deaths from Texas coronavirus infections have fallen slightly from record levels to the third-biggest total. Meanwhile, new confirmed cases reported to the state also fell. State health officials reported 173 deaths on Thursday linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. That’s down from Wednesday’s record of 197 deaths and Friday’s previous record of 174. The total Texas death toll is 4,521 since the state began tracking the outbreak in early March. The state reported 9,507 new cases, 372 off Wednesday’s total. Texas has now topped 361,000 total cases reported since tracking began.