Today is Friday July 24, 2020
Mel Gibson’s rep says the star was hospitalized for COVID-19, but has recovered

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2020 at 8:19 am
Karwai Tang/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — A representative for Mel Gibson confirms to Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper that the Oscar winner spent a week in the hospital battling COVID-19. 

The paper explains the actor and Hacksaw Ridge director was diagnosed with the disease in April, and was subsequently treated successfully in a U.S. hospital with the drug Remdesivir.

Gibson’s spokesperson says he’s now negative for the coronavirus, and like those who have recovered from the respiratory virus, has COVID-19 antibodies.

ABC Audio has contacted a representative for Gibson for comment on the report.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

