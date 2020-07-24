franckreporter/iStockBy KENDALL KARSON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot who is attempting a second bid for political office, is elevating her experience in the military as she prepares for the uphill fight to oust Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I’m a patriot who loves my country and my whole life has been about public service,” she said on ABC’s The View on Friday, before contrasting herself with the top Republican in Congress over their motivations for running for the Senate. “I think now more than ever, we need people to go into public service who are doing it for the right reasons, who are not just going to be just representing special interests, the wealthiest 1% and going in it for their own political power, and that is Mitch McConnell.”

She also blames McConnell for building “the swamp” that she contends has created a “dysfunctional” Washington as residents of Kentucky are up against hard times.

“When you think of everything that is wrong with Washington and everything that is wrong with our system, and so many people are tired,” she continued. “They’re tired of a dysfunctional system that is not working. So many people in Kentucky are hurting and they want change. And, you know, we just need people from all walks of life to change our democracy and to make sure that we get guys like [the] Senate majority leader out because the system is not working and he literally is the swamp — he built it.”

Late last month, McGrath narrowly toppled a progressive insurgent, state Rep. Charles Booker, to capture the Democratic nomination in a campaign that became contentious in its closing weeks.

The contest was upended by the fallout from the deaths of African American people at the hands of law enforcement, including two in the state of Kentucky since mid-March. Despite having the backing of national Democrats and a formidable war chest, McGrath found herself in an increasingly competitive battle for the nomination with Booker, 35, the youngest Black state lawmaker in Kentucky from the Louisville area.

Harnessing the energy of the protests and the party’s liberal wing — with endorsements from progressive darlings Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. — Booker offset McGrath’s advantages with grassroots momentum in the lead up to in-person voting in the primary.

The race emerged as an electoral test of the impact of the movement — born out of the response to the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a native of Louisville — on what kind of candidate Democrats want to put forward to meet the moment. It was also seen a test for a candidate whose life story reflects much of the themes in the demonstrations. But ultimately, McGrath came out on top.

McGrath appeared to shake off any concerns about her surprisingly competitive primary and what it could mean moving forward.

“We have got to elect leaders that put our country above their political party. We have got to elect leaders that put our country — and in my case Kentucky — above the partisanship and get things done. And that is the message that I think really resonates here,” she said. “That’s what I’m all about.”

As she is now in the midst of an even tougher battle against McConnell, in a state President Donald Trump won by nearly 30 points four years ago, she argues that Kentucky is ready for change after McConnell’s 35 years in the Senate.

“He has tremendous support from special interest groups. They basically own him,” she said of why McConnell has been able to continue to win re-election. “He’s always been able to use very partisan attacks, he’s always been able to raise a ton of money, and he has no problems going very, very low in his campaigns. But I do believe my fellow Kentuckians are ready for change.”

“Think about that 35 years. Nobody should be in office that long. And I just believe that people want change and that’s not a red or a blue thing to say,” she said. “Things are not getting done, we’re not moving in the right direction and we have to tackle things like health care and we have to tackle things like good paying jobs, and we have to tackle things like racial equality, and these are all the things that I want to work on.”

McGrath also slammed McConnell for putting his party above the country and shirking his principles in the process.

“It is all about his party. It is all about his power. The principles are are gone, he’ll change the principles when it when it suits him,” she told the co-hosts. “That’s not what I’m about and I think people need that right now. We need that leadership in this country.”

