WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Louie Gohmert introduced the Privileged Resolution to Congress Thursday. He told KTBB why it was important, “The political party that fought to keep slavery, that fought to keep people slaves, that fought against the 14th amendment and 15th amendment was 100 percent the Democratic Party. The point I was trying to make, and apparently from what I hear it made the point, If you are going to get rid of things that remind people of slavery, then you need to get rid of the Democratic Party, because that’s who fought to keep slavery.”

The TX District 1 Congressman continued, “We just got to overcome the miseducation that people have had, so that they understand, that the Democratic Party is where the problem has laid all of these decades trying to keep slavery going and it’s time to make clear who really was at fault, since they keep trying to point the finger at the Republicans.” To view the the resolution delivered from the House floor click the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRR5IQmMXEU&feature=emb_title.

You can see the transcript by clicking the link. https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/1_lg_revised_final_final_privileged_resolutionlast_7.23.20.pdf.