TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Committee will hold their regularly scheduled meeting next Thursday, at 2 p.m. People interested in attending can join in person in the Council Chambers at Tyler City Hall, on Bonner Ave. You can also attend online through Microsoft TEAMS. There is no need to download Microsoft Teams, simply choose “watch on the web” option.

Items of consideration include…

• Supporting modifications to the National Highway System

• Approving an amendment to the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

• Adopting the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program.

Residents can review the agenda and access the meeting hyperlink through http://www.tylerareampo.org. For more information, contact the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com or (903) 531-1175 option 5.