(TORONTO) — The Toronto Blue Jays, displaced from their home stadium due to the pandemic, will play the greater part of its home season at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., the team announced Friday.

The Canadian government denied the Blue Jay’s request to play its games in Toronto because of concerns over teams crossing the border.

“This process has no doubt tested our team’s resilience, but our players and staff refuse to make excuses — we are determined to take the field on Opening Day today, and for the coming months, with the same intensity and competitiveness that our fans expect,” Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in statement.

The Blue Jays’ opening game will be Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

