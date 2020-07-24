TYLER — After months of long and challenging shifts on the COVID-19 unit, nurse Dionne Martin has a plan for re-energizing when she’s able to finally take a break — a trip to sandy shores and sparkling blue water. The beach has always been Martin’s go-to spot when she needs rest and relaxation, and now she’ll be heading to an island destination courtesy of JetBlue, which recently recognized her as a JetBlue Healthcare Hero.

Martin doesn’t know when she will go, but has a year to use her two certificates. Martin could choose to go anywhere that the airline flies, her destination of choice is The The Turks and Caicos Islands. Martin, a nurse in UT Health Tyler’s Cardiovascular ICU volunteered to work the COVID-19 unit when the pandemic began, said she was incredibly humbled that someone would take the time to nominate her for doing the job she loves.