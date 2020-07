PALESTINE — There are 11 new coronavirus cases in Anderson County, as of Friday afternoon. Judge Robert Johnston announced a new total of 395 positive cases, there are currently 177 reported cases of recovery, with 217 active. Two deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Anderson County. More details are available by clicking the link. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas.