TYLER — TISD unveiled their complete Return to Learn Plan on Friday. The strategy is available with critical information on the environments offered for students this fall: In-School Learning and Learn@Home. The plan also outlines health and safety protocols that campuses will follow during the school year. After reviewing the Return to Learn Plan, parents and guardians are asked to choose the instructional method they want for their child(ren) by submitting the District’s Instructional Declaration form by Wednesday, August 5.

This will help administrators and teachers plan further details for both learning environments. After the school year begins, parents will have the opportunity to switch between In-School and Learn@Home instruction by submitting a form at least10 days prior to the next grading period. Click the link to review the TISD Return to Learn plan. https://www.tylerisd.org/returntolearn.