NEW BOSTON — A former East Texas caseworker has pleaded not guilty on all charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a teen she had supervised while employed at a juvenile facility. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Pratt, 26, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. Pratt allegedly picked up the underage victim in Pittsburg, Texas, and drove him to her father and stepmother’s house, and sexually assaulted him numerous times.

The arrest affidavit says an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department was contacted by a Titus/Camp County Juvenile probation officer told him a teen on her case was having a “relationship” with his caseworker while locked up at Rockdale Academy, in Rockdale, Texas. The boy allegedly admitted to having sex three times in Pratt’s bedroom. He allegedly told his probation officer that he was no longer talking to and was ignoring the text of Pratt because he knew it was wrong. Pratt was arrested on Jul 13 and released on a $100,000 bond on July 22. She is expected to return to court August 24.