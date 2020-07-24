HOUSTON (AP) – Workers at China’s consulate in Houston have been vacating the facility as ordered by the Trump administration. People loaded up moving trucks carrying large bags Friday. The U.S. ordered the Houston consulate closed Tuesday and gave the Chinese government a 72-hour deadline. The U.S. alleges that Chinese agents had tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. China called the allegations “malicious slander” and responded by ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu.