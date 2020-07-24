TYLER — Tyler Police responded to an armed robbery on Thursday night at around 9:45 p.m. The reported theft took place at the Valero on WNW Loop 323. The clerk advised that while he was mopping, a suspect wearing a red toboggan, dark blue shirt and grey shorts with a black handkerchief over his face came in the store pointing a gun at the other clerk behind the counter. The clerk mopping got into a physical altercation, causing him to drop the gun. The suspect fled on foot out of the store. The clerk behind the counter said she thought the suspect was going to shoot her. It was later determined that the gun was a replica but said neither clerk realized that until later.