AMC/Jace Downs(LOS ANGELES) — During an extended San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel, AMC announced that The Walking Dead, a movie about an outbreak, has been delayed by a real-life outbreak, COVID-19.

“Obviously COVID has disrupted a lot of things for every workplace, including ours,” showrunner Angela Kang said during the cast panel for The Walking Dead, which was moderated via Zoom by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

She added, “…we will get back to work as soon as we safely can.”

While this October won’t see a season debut of The Walking Dead, its COVID-19-delayed season 10 finale, which was supposed to air in April, will now air Oct. 4. The producers teased fans about this “lost” episode with an extended peek at the installment.

What’s more, when the show does pick back up in 2021, it will be the longest season, at 22 episodes.

TWD‘s spin-off show Fear the Walking Dead will see its season six premiere debut on Oct. 11. Executive producer Scott M. Gimple revealed a trailer for the upcoming season, but teased that the 16-episode season will feature at least one “time jump,” which, fans know, brings the spin-off closer to the timeline of the flagship show.

Jenna Elfman, who plays former nurse June on Fear, tells ABC Audio that her character has adapted to survive: “I think there’s the learning curve of the apocalypse, like when it first hits, you’re like…’What’s happening!? Oh, God!’ …But if you’re still surviving at a certain point, at least for my character…I think she made a new constitution for herself, which is, well, this apocalypse isn’t going anywhere, so what am I going to be to it? And so, you know, for June, she feels much more sane when she’s helping people.”











