Man accused of killing, burying wife arrested in Alabama

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2020 at 7:13 am
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing his wife and burying her in a shallow grave in South Carolina has been arrested in Alabama. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies arrested Dionicia Nava Abarca at a Bay Minette gas station early Sunday. Officials said Abarca was charged with the unlawful imprisonment of his 17-year-old nephew after the teen driver told the officer he was being forced to take Abarca to Texas. Authorities said the body of Abarca’s wife was discovered Sunday afternoon in a cornfield in Gaffney, South Carolina. Abarca was charged with murder in her death. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

