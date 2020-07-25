Today is Saturday July 25, 2020
Texas court says girl stays on life support, pending trial

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2020 at 7:15 am
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has ruled that a hospital must keep a 17-month-old girl on life support pending a trial addressing the merits of the law doctors invoked to withdraw life-sustaining treatment. The ruling came in Friday after the case has been making its way through the courts for months. On Nov. 10, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Forth Worth had planned to remove Tinslee Lewis from life support after invoking the state’s “10-day rule.” The law can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors on withdrawing life-sustaining treatment. Doctors have said Tinslee is in pain and won’t ever improve. Her mother says she should make any end-of-life decision.

