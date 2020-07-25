Today is Saturday July 25, 2020
Houston-area schools to stay closed until at least Sept. 8

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2020 at 7:17 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston-area officials have ordered that all public and non-religious private schools not reopen to in-person instruction until at least Sept. 8 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the county’s on-campus instruction might be delayed further based on public health conditions. The announcement came as Texas continued to report a near-record number of deaths related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. State officials reported 196 COVID-19-related fatalities Friday, just one fewer than the record 197 deaths reported Wednesday, even as the number of new confirmed cases fell for the third straight day.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston-area officials have ordered that all public and non-religious private schools not reopen to in-person instruction until at least Sept. 8 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the county’s on-campus instruction might be delayed further based on public health conditions. The announcement came as Texas continued to report a near-record number of deaths related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. State officials reported 196 COVID-19-related fatalities Friday, just one fewer than the record 197 deaths reported Wednesday, even as the number of new confirmed cases fell for the third straight day.

