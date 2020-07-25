Today is Saturday July 25, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TxDOT announces plans for upcoming week

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2020 at 8:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district starting on Monday. In Smith County, work continues on Loop 323 in Tyler from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Paving operations are being conducted on the south side from SH 155 moving east to US 69. Expect lane closures and delays as work is conducted. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch maintenance on FM 2275 in Warren City, east of Gladewater. Edge repairs are planned for FM 2011 from FM 2204 to SH 322. See the complete report for the entire 8 county district by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/028-2020.html.

TxDOT announces plans for upcoming week

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2020 at 8:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district starting on Monday. In Smith County, work continues on Loop 323 in Tyler from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Paving operations are being conducted on the south side from SH 155 moving east to US 69. Expect lane closures and delays as work is conducted. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch maintenance on FM 2275 in Warren City, east of Gladewater. Edge repairs are planned for FM 2011 from FM 2204 to SH 322. See the complete report for the entire 8 county district by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/028-2020.html.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement