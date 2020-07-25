TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district starting on Monday. In Smith County, work continues on Loop 323 in Tyler from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Paving operations are being conducted on the south side from SH 155 moving east to US 69. Expect lane closures and delays as work is conducted. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch maintenance on FM 2275 in Warren City, east of Gladewater. Edge repairs are planned for FM 2011 from FM 2204 to SH 322. See the complete report for the entire 8 county district by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/028-2020.html.