TYLER — A traffic alert on Friday evening had Tyler police advising motorists to use caution at the intersection of West Grande Blvd. and Old Jacksonville Hwy. A crash at the scene took out power and traffic lights until early Saturday morning. Officers directed traffic until the power could be restored. According to a news brief, traffic lights were reestablished at 4:47 a.m. Details were not given as to the cause of the accident or those that were involved.