Coronavirus updates: Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to governor’s order

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am

miodrag ignjatovic/iStockBY: JON HAWORTH, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 638,000 people worldwide.

Over 15.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.1 million diagnosed cases and at least 145,376 deaths.

Here is how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Check back for updates.

11:40 a.m.: Georgia Senate candidate experiencing symptoms after wife tests positive

The wife of Georgia Senate candidate, Jon Ossoff, has tested positive for COVID-19 and Ossoff is experiencing symptoms but has not yet been diagnosed, a statement from his campaign read.

Ossoff is awaiting his results.

He has not held any in-person campaign event in over a month and plans to self-isolate in quarantine until he and his wife get clearance from their doctor, according to the campaign statement.

Kramer is an OB/GYN physician at a local hospital.

"We will keep the public informed with updated information, but right now we are just praying for the family’s health and full and speedy recovery," the campaign statement read.

11:13 a.m.: Stark rise in cases, deaths, hospitalizations continues in Florida

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 12,199 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 414,511.

Deaths and hospitalizations also increased. Florida has recorded 5,894 total deaths, with an increase of 126, and 23,730 hospitalizations, with an increase of 505.

There are 9,002 active hospitalizations.

Miami-Dade has been the hardest-hit county, with 3,396 new cases and a positivity rate of 19.7%.

Broward County trails behind with 619 new cases and a positivity rate of 13%.

10:24 a.m.: NY sees another record low for hospitalizations

New York, once the epicenter of the pandemic, has recorded 646 hospitalizations as of Saturday -- the lowest number since March 18, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There were also 149 intensive care unit patients, another record low since March 16, according to the governor.

"New York State's numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home," Cuomo said.

Of the 71,466 test results reported to the state, 1.05% were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases in New York is 411,200 and there have been 25,103 deaths. The majority of deaths and an overwhelming number of cases have been in New York City.

8:40 a.m.: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for COVID-19

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for COVID-19. He did a PCR test on Friday night according to the Presidential office and received the results today from BRASILIA Military hospital.

5:55 a.m.: Social media influencer arrested, apologizes for breaking Hawaii's mandated 14-day quarantine

A 20-year-old woman from Birmingham, Alabama, has been after violating Hawaii's mandated 14-day quarantine order.

Anne S. Salamanca arrived in Honolulu on July 6, and four days later, the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) learned she was out in public breaking the State’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The HTA subsequently provided the attorney general with videos showing her dancing in a store and dining out with friends.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors said, “The fact Ms. Salamanca has so many followers makes her actions that much more dangerous and concerning. The spread of misinformation can have very severe consequences during an emergency situation like we are in now.”

Salamanca was arrested in Waipahu and booked before relatives bailed her out of jail. She is the 24th person on O‘ahu arrested by the Dept. of the Attorney General for violating the travel self-quarantine order

3:01 a.m.: Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to governor's order

Hundreds of Texas bar owners say they'll defy Governor Greg Abbott's mandate that ordered them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Approximately 800 bar owners have promised to participate in an event organized by Fort Worth bar owner Chris Polone called the "Freedom Fest" where bar owners have pledged to open their doors in defiance of the governor's orders which could place their state liquor licenses in jeopardy.

Abbott had previously allowed bars to reopen with restrictions but ordered them to close again on June 26 after the state experienced a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Bars must adhere to safety measures that include taking customers' temperatures before entering, maintaining social distancing, requiring face coverings and having hand sanitizer available.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is aware of the event and will be conducting inspections, said commission spokesman Chris Porter. Violators of the order could face a 30-day suspension of their liquor license.

1:14 a.m.: New Orleans closing bars, prohibiting takeout alcohol sales

Mayor Cantrell made the announcement at a press conference Friday afternoon, saying, “Since we moved to Phase 2, the city has seen an unfavorable trend with the COVID-19 virus.”

“As of tomorrow 6 a.m., all bars and restaurants in the city of New Orleans will be prohibited from selling takeout alcohol beverages. So what this essentially will mean is bars will be closed throughout Orleans Parish,” Mayor Cantrell said.

“The closure of bars & restricting social gatherings are both recommendations made by the @WhiteHouse #Coronavirus Task Force due to Louisiana’s surging numbers. Dr. Avegno: ‘We agree that restricting activities that are clearly tied to the spread of the virus is common sense.’”

