CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Hanna is rumbling through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas, which has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The National Hurricane Center says that as of Saturday afternoon, Hanna’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 80 mph and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. The storm was centered about 70 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. Local officials in Texas on Saturday asked residents to stay home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the pandemic. Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.