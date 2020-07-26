Today is Sunday July 26, 2020
Texas reported coronavirus cases top 375,000, 168 more dead

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2020 at 7:14 am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas has surpassed 375,000 and state health officials report 168 more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness. State health officials on Saturday reported 8,112 more confirmed cases of the the virus to bring the total reported to 375,846 and the death toll stood at 4,885. The number of new confirmed cases has now declined for four straight days. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas has surpassed 375,000 and state health officials report 168 more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness. State health officials on Saturday reported 8,112 more confirmed cases of the the virus to bring the total reported to 375,846 and the death toll stood at 4,885. The number of new confirmed cases has now declined for four straight days. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

