MARSHALL — Additional services for mental healthcare will soon be available in Tyler. The East Texas Medical Center Foundation recently awarded East Texas Baptist University a $100,000 grant to help meet the growing need for mental healthcare in Smith County. Plans include opening a community mental health clinic that will also offer the University’s Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program, on S. Broadway in Tyler at the former American Cancer Society building.

The Community Counseling Center will open later this fall, and Clinical Mental Health Counseling classes will be offered at the Tyler location beginning in January 2021. The ETMC Foundation is a private foundation created by the sale of the East Texas Medical Regional Healthcare system to Ardent Health Services in 2018.