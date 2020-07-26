TYLER — A “Back the Blue Rally” took place over the weekend in downtown Tyler. On Sunday, Valerie Holcomb told KTBB, “I think our police, on a daily basis rise to excellence. Some of the main stream media has portrayed wrong information. For example unarmed black men in 2019, only 9 died from gun fire. We think it’s the thousands but it’s not. There is like 60 million interactions with police daily, and most of them are peaceful. Most of them come to a good conclusion. So these small percentages, become the headlines and we go off of that.”

Hank Gilbert also hosted a “Protest Portland” rally, saying on twitter, “We are hosting protests in East Texas to stand up against this constitutional occupation of American cities by @realDonaldTrump.” Gilbert is challenging Republican Congressman (TX-1) Louie Gohmert. Gilbert could barely be heard as GOP supporters chanted “Trump”, “Gohmert”, and “Make America Great Again” at numerous times. An altercation erupted at the end of the rally as a man, described by our news partner KETK, as Gilbert’s campaign manager, getting into a shoving match with a Trump supporter.

Congressman Gohmert has held the seat in Washington since 2004. He most recently defeated his challenger Shirley McKellar in 2016, winning 73.9% of the vote in that election. Tyler Police were on-hand for to maintain peace during the gatherings.