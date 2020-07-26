LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. Governors in other states, including Texas, Alabama and Montana are facing similar pushback. Some police say they don’t have the manpower, while others are rejecting the need for a mandate altogether. The resistance is concerning public health officials who say it could undermine a much needed step to stop the virus from spreading.