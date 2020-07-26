Today is Sunday July 26, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2020 at 5:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire. The shooting happened Saturday night during a demonstration in Austin against police violence. A witness told the Austin American-Statesman that the driver honked and drove through the march before hitting a barrier and stopping. He says a protester armed with a rifle approached the vehicle and the driver opened fire and sped off. A police spokeswoman said Sunday that the driver was detained and was cooperating with investigators. The mother of the slain man identified him during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” as Garrett Foster. She says he and his fiancee were regulars at protests.

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2020 at 5:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire. The shooting happened Saturday night during a demonstration in Austin against police violence. A witness told the Austin American-Statesman that the driver honked and drove through the march before hitting a barrier and stopping. He says a protester armed with a rifle approached the vehicle and the driver opened fire and sped off. A police spokeswoman said Sunday that the driver was detained and was cooperating with investigators. The mother of the slain man identified him during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” as Garrett Foster. She says he and his fiancee were regulars at protests.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement