AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire. The shooting happened Saturday night during a demonstration in Austin against police violence. A witness told the Austin American-Statesman that the driver honked and drove through the march before hitting a barrier and stopping. He says a protester armed with a rifle approached the vehicle and the driver opened fire and sped off. A police spokeswoman said Sunday that the driver was detained and was cooperating with investigators. The mother of the slain man identified him during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” as Garrett Foster. She says he and his fiancee were regulars at protests.