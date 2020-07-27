CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A downgraded Hanna continues weakening but its remnants still threaten to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico. Hanna became a tropical depression Monday as its winds weakened to about 25 mph. Hanna hit a region in South Texas and northern Mexico already reeling from a surge in cases of the coronavirus. When the storm roared onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, it destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power. Hanna has unloaded up to 15 inches of rain in some places, and some areas could see more.