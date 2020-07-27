RUSK COUNTY — One person is in custody after an overnight shooting at a large gathering injured four people. According to our news partner KETK, Rusk County Deputy Emergency Coordinator Patrick Dooley said the incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning during the Rude Boyz Annual Trail Ride at Durango’s Canyon in the 1039 block of FM 1798. “At about 12:30 a.m.,” said Dooley, “an individual started shooting, sending people running. We don’t have a motive yet. Four people were shot, and one suffered a medical emergency after being shot.” The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department are investigating.