Today is Monday July 27, 2020
Miami Marlins cancel MLB game as players test positive for COVID-19: ESPN

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2020 at 9:36 am
Pete Van Vleet/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(MIAMI) — The Miami Marlins canceled their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday night after at least 14 members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus, according to sources who told ESPN.

On Sunday, eight players and two coaches tested positive, sources told ESPN. Four other members of the team, which is currently in Philadelphia, had recently tested positive.

The Marlins just wrapped up a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

