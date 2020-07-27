Pete Van Vleet/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(MIAMI) — The Miami Marlins canceled their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday night after at least 14 members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus, according to sources who told ESPN.

On Sunday, eight players and two coaches tested positive, sources told ESPN. Four other members of the team, which is currently in Philadelphia, had recently tested positive.

The Marlins just wrapped up a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.