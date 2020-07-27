TYLER — Tyler ISD announced more than 10,000 students will benefit from the Leader in Me program in the 2020-21 school year. According to a news brief on Monday, the curriculum will impact elementary and middle school students. The leadership and character development program, was recently approved by the TISD board, and will expand to include all TISD kindergarten through sixth grade students, as well as seventh and eighth grade students at Hogg and Three Lakes middle schools.

The program will impact nearly 11,000 students across the district. The Leader in Me program promotes the best practices from The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and strategies to develop focus, taking action, being accountable, and goal achievement. For more information click the link. https://www.leaderinme.org/.