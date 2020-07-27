WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Louie Gohmert’s opponent, Hank Gilbert, held a rally on the square in Tyler Sunday. Gilbert alledges his campaign manager was attacked by Gohmert supporters. Gohmert spoke with KTBB Monday, “I was surprised to learn of the rally, I was catching a plane back to Washington D.C. But, it reminds me of 2016, when we found out by secret video tape, that Democratic leaders paid people to go to Trump Rally’s and start violence, so the Democrats could claim that Trump incited violence.”

The U.S. District One Congressman continued, “I don’t know why anyone in their right mind would want to bring the kind of protests that have been going on in Portland and Seattle, and these other places to good ol peaceful East Texas. It’s just not the way we operate.” Congressman Gohmert addressed the theory that Gilbert’s campaign incited the crowd to build a substantial audience through the media,”I guess if you’re running as a Democrat, and have to absorb the Democratic platform that you know will absolutely devastate East Texas, you know, put thousands out of work in East Texas, will make energy higher than anybody that’s middle class can afford… I guess you got to stir up this kind of stuff if that’s all you’ve got to work with.”