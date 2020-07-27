Today is Monday July 27, 2020
Netflix conjuring ‘Blood Origin’ prequel series for ‘The Witcher’

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2020 at 12:04 pm
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has announced plans for a six-episode prequel series for its hit Henry Cavill sword-and-sorcery show The Witcher

Blood Origin will be set 1,200 years before the events of the current series, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books that center on supernaturally-empowered beast hunters known as Witchers. 

In a statement, The Witcher showrunner Declan de Barra said, “As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin…A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books — What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery and culture flourish right before that fall….The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

No word yet on when the prequel might debut or who may star.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

