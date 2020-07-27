Enda Bowe/Hulu(NEW YORK) — Since the show Normal People debuted, the life of star Daisy Edgar-Jones has been, well, a bit less normal.

The Hulu series, based on the 2018 book by Sally Rooney, has cultivated a devoted fan base, inspired Internet memes and garnered awards buzz ahead of the Emmy nominations. But Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne in the series, and her co-star Paul Mescal, who plays Connell, have experienced all of that success from the isolation of their own homes.

“It is kind of such an odd time for everyone at the minute, so at times it was quite hard to differentiate the oddness of life anyway and the oddness of my life, specifically, because of the show coming out,” Edgar-Jones tells ABC Audio. “But I think now that I’ve been able to go out a bit more, I’ve had a few more interactions with people who watched the show. And so that’s when you’re like, gosh, you know, people have actually seen it!”

As for the possibility of awards nominations for Normal People, the 22-year-old Brit says “it would mean everything” for the cast and crew who put so much love and passion into making it. But since the Emmys will likely be virtual this year, it’s got her thinking about what that would look like.

“It’s been so strange because I guess I’ve kind of recently traveled the world in this small box on my computer…,” she says. “So it would be mad to kind of go to the Emmys from my bedroom.”

“I would definitely dress up. I wonder if you do like the ball gown. What would you wear?” she laughs. “Yeah, I’d have to try and really think about that.”

The Emmy nominations will be announced Tuesday.

By Andrea Tuccillo

