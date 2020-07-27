TYLER — New Life Worship Center in Tyler announced The Katina’s will be their guest this Sunday for a free concert at the church on Hwy 69 South. Pastor Rudy Bond told KTBB, “They were all teenagers when they started. In fact, I think the youngest one was 16. but they are phenomenal musicians, phenomenal singers. So we are excited for them to come here.”

Pastor Bond reminded attendees that best health practices would be taking place. “There is no charge, it’s a free concert, and we do have social distancing. We are taking temperatures when people come through the lobby. you can wear gloves or masks if you want to. It’s a concert, so there won’t be a lot of corporate worship unless you just want to.”