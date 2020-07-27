Today is Monday July 27, 2020
U.S. won’t expel migrant children detained in Texas hotel

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2020 at 4:39 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – The Trump administration has agreed not to expel children it detained in a Texas hotel and will instead allow them to remain in the U.S. and pursue their immigration cases. The move comes days after The Associated Press first reported on the U.S. government’s secretive practice of detaining unaccompanied children in hotels before rapidly deporting them under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus. Government data obtained by AP showed the U.S. had detained children nearly 200 times over two months in three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels.

HOUSTON (AP) – The Trump administration has agreed not to expel children it detained in a Texas hotel and will instead allow them to remain in the U.S. and pursue their immigration cases. The move comes days after The Associated Press first reported on the U.S. government’s secretive practice of detaining unaccompanied children in hotels before rapidly deporting them under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus. Government data obtained by AP showed the U.S. had detained children nearly 200 times over two months in three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels.

