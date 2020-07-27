iStock/JONGHO SHIN(LOS ANGELES) — Adam McKay, who won an Oscar for his financial meltdown drama The Big Short, and who executive produces the HBO drama Succession, is looking to the COVID-19 pandemic for his next project.

Deadline reports McKay is backing The First Shot, a non-fiction book by The Atlantic and New York Times writer Brendan Borrell, about the frantic, worldwide race to develop a vaccine for the disease.

The trade reports HBO’s temporarily titled Untitled Vaccine Project will look into the science and the scientists behind the battle to bring the pandemic to heel.

By Stephen Iervolino

