iStock/Marilyn NievesBy: CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Garmin, the GPS and wearable fitness gadgets giant, revealed Monday that it was the victim of a cyber-attack last week but assured customers that there is no indication their data was compromised.

The company said Monday the cyber-attack “encrypted some of our systems” last Thursday.

“As a result, many of our online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications,” the company said in a statement Monday. “We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation.”

Garmin said that it currently has no indication that customer data, including payment information, was accessed or stolen. It added that the functionality of Garmin products was not impacted besides the ability to access online services.

The breach affected Garmin Connect, the portal that allows users to collect individual data on their running, cycling and other exercise activities through an app and website. At one point last Thursday, the breach impacted the company’s ability to receive any calls, emails or online chats, it said on Twitter.

The company says all services are expected to be restored over the next few days.

Garmin did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment over how many customers the breach impacted or whether the hack was a ransomware attack, as has been reported by a handful of tech outlets.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.