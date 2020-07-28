ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — While he was absent for Monday’s proceedings in a London courtroom, Johnny Depp was greeted by a throng of fans, some holding “Justice for Johnny” signs, when he arrived Tuesday for the last day of his libel trial.

Depp is suing the U.K. company News Group Newspapers for a 2018 story in one of its publications, The Sun, that branded him a “wife beater” during his rocky marriage to Aquaman actress Amber Heard — something the actor has repeatedly denied.

Throughout the case, both parties had leveled abuse claims against the other. Heard showed bruises purportedly caused by the actor, while Depp insists it was Heard who got physical with him, punching him repeatedly and at one point cutting off the tip of his finger with a thrown vodka bottle.

In court Tuesday, Page Six reports Depp’s attorney David Sherborne said Heard was a, “complex individual with a complex history,” who kept adding so many accusations during the trial that it was “hard to keep up.”

He claims Heard spun “astonishingly self-serving and fictionalized accounts” of her relationship with the former Pirates of the Carribbean star, including “a secret feelings book that reads more like a novella than anything which matches reality.”

Sherborne repeated his 57-year-old client’s innocence against the “reputation-destroying, career-ending allegation” published by the paper.

By Stephen Iervolino

