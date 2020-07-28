TYLER — The Tyler Economic Development Council and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce have announced their new President and CEO. Scott Martinez was announced Tuesday, and shared his feelings with KTBB, “I’m obviously excited about the opportunity here in Tyler. I was very impressed when I went for the interview, with the quality of the leadership from the business community to the city and county government it was very impressive. It was very obvious that the leadership really works together to do meaningful things for Tyler and Smith County.”

Martinez brings over 20 years of local, regional, and state economic development experience to Tyler and will start work on or before October 1, 2020. Most recently he served seven plus years as President at the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

Martinez told KTBB he is eager to get back to Texas, “Texas is in my blood having lived there for as long as I have. My Father’s family goes back multiple generations…so I guess I’m a multiple generational Texan from that perspective. I feel great that I am going into a position that I am replacing someone like Tom Mullins who is kind of an icon.”

During Martinez’s tenure, NLEP became an Accredited Economic Development Organization and executed a comprehensive five-year Strategic Plan (2014-2019) that resulted in 2,131 new direct jobs and $505 million in new direct capital investment. NLEP also earned recognition as a top economic development organization, garnering five peer judged Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and was named Economic Development Partner of the Year in 2017 by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI).