TYLER — Tyler police are conducting an investigation into a fight that took place between protestors from two separate rallies on the square over the weekend. On Tuesday, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler told KTBB, “We are here to be a neutral party when crimes occur and we will investigate those fully, regardless of the parties, and if charges are appropriate, we will refer those charges to the D.A.’s office; including making an arrest. Anytime you are dealing with protests and counter protests, to actually know the intentions of everybody that’s in the crowd it’s difficult sometimes, so we try to put a lot of stuff in place that’s going to allow us to respond.”

Chief Toler talked about the spirit of the department, “We work everyday to give our officers every piece of equipment, every piece of training, and everything we can do to make their job easier. But, you know it’s just like everything, criticisms are difficult, but at the same time we always have to be professionals.” Police moved onto the scene after the protest became heated between a “Protest Portland” and “Back the Blue” rally.