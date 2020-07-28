Today is Tuesday July 28, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2020 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports that Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area of Harris County. The boy was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Harris County Juvenile Probation Office. Police spokesman Kese Smith said authorities arrested the boy Sunday. His name has not been released because of his age. Smith said he could not say whether the boy knew the woman.

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2020 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports that Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area of Harris County. The boy was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Harris County Juvenile Probation Office. Police spokesman Kese Smith said authorities arrested the boy Sunday. His name has not been released because of his age. Smith said he could not say whether the boy knew the woman.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement