KILGORE — Registration is underway for the Industrial/Residential Electrical Technology certificate program with classes beginning in August. Kilgore College announced Tuesday, that the certificate program consists of 9 courses training students to be job ready upon completion. The classes are offered by Kilgore College Workforce Development, and prepares students for the manufacturing, industrial and mechanical environments. Graduates are qualified to enter the workforce as an apprentice working under the direction of a licensed electrician. For more information, contact Brenda Brown at (903) 983-8288 or bjbrown@kilgore.edu. http://www.kilgore.edu/iret for more information.