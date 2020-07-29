Today is Wednesday July 29, 2020
Man dies in El Paso after campus police use stun gun on him

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2020 at 7:58 am
EL PASO (AP) — Officials say a naked man who was chasing a female driver has died after university police in Texas used a stun gun on him. The University of Texas at El Paso says the driver called police early Tuesday to report that a naked man was running after her car. Officials say campus police officers arrived and used a stun gun on the man because he was combative. The man was then taken to an El Paso hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the man’s name, and his cause of death is not yet known.

